All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 905 Lovebird Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
905 Lovebird Lane
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:47 AM

905 Lovebird Lane

905 Lovebird Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

905 Lovebird Lane, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 and half bathroom 2 story house. Must check out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Lovebird Lane have any available units?
905 Lovebird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 905 Lovebird Lane have?
Some of 905 Lovebird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Lovebird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
905 Lovebird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Lovebird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 905 Lovebird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 905 Lovebird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 905 Lovebird Lane offers parking.
Does 905 Lovebird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Lovebird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Lovebird Lane have a pool?
No, 905 Lovebird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 905 Lovebird Lane have accessible units?
No, 905 Lovebird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Lovebird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Lovebird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Lovebird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Lovebird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District