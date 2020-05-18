Rent Calculator
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:47 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
905 Lovebird Lane
905 Lovebird Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
905 Lovebird Lane, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 and half bathroom 2 story house. Must check out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Lovebird Lane have any available units?
905 Lovebird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paloma Creek South, TX
.
What amenities does 905 Lovebird Lane have?
Some of 905 Lovebird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 905 Lovebird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
905 Lovebird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Lovebird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 905 Lovebird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South
.
Does 905 Lovebird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 905 Lovebird Lane offers parking.
Does 905 Lovebird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Lovebird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Lovebird Lane have a pool?
No, 905 Lovebird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 905 Lovebird Lane have accessible units?
No, 905 Lovebird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Lovebird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Lovebird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Lovebird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Lovebird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
