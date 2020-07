Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A GREAT HOME LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT OF A CUL-DE-SAC WITH A LARGE GRASSED BACKYARD AND IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO A GREENBELT AND LARGE PARK. Kitchen features tons of counter space and cabinets and is open to the living room. Relax in the large living room with stone fireplace. Enjoy the master suite that boasts wood flooring, master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower.