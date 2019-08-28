All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated August 28 2019 at 12:11 AM

820 KINGHAVEN DR

820 Kinghaven Dr · No Longer Available
Location

820 Kinghaven Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful house is available for rent in fast growing Paloma Creek neighborhood. Close to community park, community swimming pool and schools. Granite countertop, study, covered patio, fenced yard and sprinkler. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 KINGHAVEN DR have any available units?
820 KINGHAVEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 820 KINGHAVEN DR have?
Some of 820 KINGHAVEN DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 KINGHAVEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
820 KINGHAVEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 KINGHAVEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 820 KINGHAVEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 820 KINGHAVEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 820 KINGHAVEN DR offers parking.
Does 820 KINGHAVEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 KINGHAVEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 KINGHAVEN DR have a pool?
Yes, 820 KINGHAVEN DR has a pool.
Does 820 KINGHAVEN DR have accessible units?
No, 820 KINGHAVEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 820 KINGHAVEN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 KINGHAVEN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 KINGHAVEN DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 KINGHAVEN DR has units with air conditioning.

