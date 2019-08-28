This beautiful house is available for rent in fast growing Paloma Creek neighborhood. Close to community park, community swimming pool and schools. Granite countertop, study, covered patio, fenced yard and sprinkler. Refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 KINGHAVEN DR have any available units?
820 KINGHAVEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 820 KINGHAVEN DR have?
Some of 820 KINGHAVEN DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 KINGHAVEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
820 KINGHAVEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.