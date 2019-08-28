820 KINGHAVEN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This beautiful house is available for rent in fast growing Paloma Creek neighborhood. Close to community park, community swimming pool and schools. Granite countertop, study, covered patio, fenced yard and sprinkler. Refrigerator included.