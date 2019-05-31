All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:46 PM

817 Silver Moon Drive

817 Silvermoon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

817 Silvermoon Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Newly updated Gorgeous One Story Homes. 4,2,2 with French door study. Split Bedrooms. Brand new installed modern laminate floor in study, living, and hallways and upgraded carpet in all bedrooms. Fresh paint. Open floor plan with high ceiling. Beautiful kitchen with island, pendent light, granite counter top, under mount sink, upgraded 42 inch cabinets. Brand New SS gas range,microwave and dishwasher installed on April 2019. Master suite with Dbl sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Covered Patio with deck. Active community with pools, parks, playgrounds, amenity center, and more. Vacant, easy to schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Silver Moon Drive have any available units?
817 Silver Moon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 817 Silver Moon Drive have?
Some of 817 Silver Moon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Silver Moon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Silver Moon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Silver Moon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 817 Silver Moon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 817 Silver Moon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 817 Silver Moon Drive offers parking.
Does 817 Silver Moon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Silver Moon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Silver Moon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 817 Silver Moon Drive has a pool.
Does 817 Silver Moon Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 Silver Moon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Silver Moon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Silver Moon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Silver Moon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Silver Moon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

