717 Meandering Trail

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained 4 bedroom home with an open floorplan. NEW paint and NEW flooring throughout! Home features great curb appeal with a brick and stone exterior, custom wood shutters, and a spacious front porch. Open concept kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances and a large center island. Private master suite features an attached bathroom with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Living room features laminate flooring and a gorgeous stone fireplace. Backyard features a large covered patio and lots of room for entertaining. Fresh paint, new carpet, and a recently stained backyard fence round out the package. Community features pools, parks, and walking trails.