Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:27 PM

717 Meandering Trail

717 Meandering Trail · No Longer Available
Location

717 Meandering Trail, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained 4 bedroom home with an open floorplan. NEW paint and NEW flooring throughout! Home features great curb appeal with a brick and stone exterior, custom wood shutters, and a spacious front porch. Open concept kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances and a large center island. Private master suite features an attached bathroom with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Living room features laminate flooring and a gorgeous stone fireplace. Backyard features a large covered patio and lots of room for entertaining. Fresh paint, new carpet, and a recently stained backyard fence round out the package. Community features pools, parks, and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Meandering Trail have any available units?
717 Meandering Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 717 Meandering Trail have?
Some of 717 Meandering Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Meandering Trail currently offering any rent specials?
717 Meandering Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Meandering Trail pet-friendly?
No, 717 Meandering Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 717 Meandering Trail offer parking?
Yes, 717 Meandering Trail offers parking.
Does 717 Meandering Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Meandering Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Meandering Trail have a pool?
Yes, 717 Meandering Trail has a pool.
Does 717 Meandering Trail have accessible units?
No, 717 Meandering Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Meandering Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Meandering Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Meandering Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Meandering Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

