Built in 2009, this fabulous Little Elm one-story is located in a well-kept quiet neighborhood and offers granite kitchen counter tops, a fireplace, and a two-car garage. A community pool is part of the Paloma Creek HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 Turnstone Drive have any available units?
616 Turnstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 616 Turnstone Drive have?
Some of 616 Turnstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Turnstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Turnstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.