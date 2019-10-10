All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:04 AM

616 Turnstone Drive

616 Turnstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

616 Turnstone Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Built in 2009, this fabulous Little Elm one-story is located in a well-kept quiet neighborhood and offers granite kitchen counter tops, a fireplace, and a two-car garage. A community pool is part of the Paloma Creek HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Turnstone Drive have any available units?
616 Turnstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 616 Turnstone Drive have?
Some of 616 Turnstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Turnstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Turnstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Turnstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 616 Turnstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 616 Turnstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 616 Turnstone Drive offers parking.
Does 616 Turnstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Turnstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Turnstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 616 Turnstone Drive has a pool.
Does 616 Turnstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Turnstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Turnstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Turnstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Turnstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Turnstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

