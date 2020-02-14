Rent Calculator
309 Redhead Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
309 Redhead Drive
309 Redhead Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
309 Redhead Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 Redhead Drive have any available units?
309 Redhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paloma Creek South, TX
.
What amenities does 309 Redhead Drive have?
Some of 309 Redhead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 309 Redhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Redhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Redhead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 309 Redhead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South
.
Does 309 Redhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Redhead Drive offers parking.
Does 309 Redhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Redhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Redhead Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Redhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Redhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Redhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Redhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Redhead Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Redhead Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Redhead Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
