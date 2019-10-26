All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated October 26 2019 at 6:50 AM

2208 Jonathan Creek Drive

2208 Jonathan Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Jonathan Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Clean newer one story home in a great neighborhood. 3br 2full baths in sought after Paloma Creek South. New flooring, Eat-in kitchen, upgraded cabinets & lighting, SS appliances (Refrigerator included!), granite-like counter tops, tile back splash, access to covered patio, separate laundry room. Great family room w cozy fireplace, open access to kitchen. Large master suite w lots of natural light, dual vanities, tile flooring, soaking tub, WI shower & huge WI closet. Lush landscaping, spacious back yard, covered patio. Roof replaced 2018, Community pool, parks, walking & biking trails. Easy access to restaurants, shopping, Hwy 380 & 423.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive have any available units?
2208 Jonathan Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive have?
Some of 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Jonathan Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Jonathan Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

