ONLY 7-MONTH-OLD HOME. Move right in. Fridge stays. Stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Covered back patio. Easy maintenance yard. Near Lake Lewisville. Backs to greenbelt for peace and quiet. Newer community with TWO pools and club house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2121 LAKE PINE Drive have any available units?
2121 LAKE PINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2121 LAKE PINE Drive have?
Some of 2121 LAKE PINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 LAKE PINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2121 LAKE PINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.