All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 2121 LAKE PINE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
2121 LAKE PINE Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:28 AM

2121 LAKE PINE Drive

2121 Lake Pine Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2121 Lake Pine Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
ONLY 7-MONTH-OLD HOME. Move right in. Fridge stays. Stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Covered back patio. Easy maintenance yard. Near Lake Lewisville. Backs to greenbelt for peace and quiet. Newer community with TWO pools and club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 LAKE PINE Drive have any available units?
2121 LAKE PINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2121 LAKE PINE Drive have?
Some of 2121 LAKE PINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 LAKE PINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2121 LAKE PINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 LAKE PINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2121 LAKE PINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2121 LAKE PINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2121 LAKE PINE Drive offers parking.
Does 2121 LAKE PINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 LAKE PINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 LAKE PINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2121 LAKE PINE Drive has a pool.
Does 2121 LAKE PINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2121 LAKE PINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 LAKE PINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 LAKE PINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 LAKE PINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 LAKE PINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District