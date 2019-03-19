2104 Jasmine Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ENERGY STAR, East facing 3 bd. rooms+study with a French Door. Ceramic tile at the entrance, foyer and all the wet areas. Kitchen overlooking the nook and family with Bar Counter, SS Appliances, 42in. cabinets, Granite Counters, External Vent, Gas Cooking, all bedrooms with ceiling fans, 2in. blinds. 2 Community Pools. Excellent location. $45.00 Non Refundable Application fees for each adult above the age of 18 yrs.



Pet Fees $30 per month. Pet Deposit $300 refundable provided after moving out the property is treated inside and outside for Flees, Ticks etc. by a Licensed technician and provide a Paid In Full Invoice.