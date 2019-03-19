All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2104 Jasmine Valley Drive

2104 Jasmine Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Jasmine Valley Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ENERGY STAR, East facing 3 bd. rooms+study with a French Door. Ceramic tile at the entrance, foyer and all the wet areas. Kitchen overlooking the nook and family with Bar Counter, SS Appliances, 42in. cabinets, Granite Counters, External Vent, Gas Cooking, all bedrooms with ceiling fans, 2in. blinds. 2 Community Pools. Excellent location. $45.00 Non Refundable Application fees for each adult above the age of 18 yrs.

Pet Fees $30 per month. Pet Deposit $300 refundable provided after moving out the property is treated inside and outside for Flees, Ticks etc. by a Licensed technician and provide a Paid In Full Invoice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 30
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive have any available units?
2104 Jasmine Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive have?
Some of 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Jasmine Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Jasmine Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

