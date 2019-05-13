All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:12 PM

2100 Sun Creek Drive

2100 Sun Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2100 Sun Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Open floor plan, 3 bed plus study. Lots of upgrades, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Community club house, walking trail, swimming pool. ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Sun Creek Drive have any available units?
2100 Sun Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2100 Sun Creek Drive have?
Some of 2100 Sun Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Sun Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Sun Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Sun Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Sun Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2100 Sun Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Sun Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2100 Sun Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Sun Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Sun Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Sun Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2100 Sun Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2100 Sun Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Sun Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Sun Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 Sun Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 Sun Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

