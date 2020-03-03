All apartments in Paloma Creek South
2016 Jasmine Valley Drive

2016 Jasmine Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Jasmine Valley Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive have any available units?
2016 Jasmine Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive have?
Some of 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Jasmine Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 Jasmine Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

