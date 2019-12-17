All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:12 AM

1900 Abby Creek Drive

1900 Abby Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Abby Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Fabulous 2 story house in Little Elm! It has 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and 2 Living area are Very bright and airy, large media room, kitchen is spacious with natural stone and Granite Island and has large breakfast bar, also has stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom offers separate walk in shower and Garden tub for relaxing evening. You'll have plenty of room in your large walk-in closet; Entrance, kitchen, breakfast area, and bathrooms have ceramic tile and carpets in bedrooms. Also you can enjoy the community pool, jogging trail and playground which is in walking distance from the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Abby Creek Drive have any available units?
1900 Abby Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1900 Abby Creek Drive have?
Some of 1900 Abby Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Abby Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Abby Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Abby Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Abby Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1900 Abby Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Abby Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1900 Abby Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Abby Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Abby Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1900 Abby Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1900 Abby Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1900 Abby Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Abby Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Abby Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Abby Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Abby Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

