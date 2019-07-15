All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:53 AM

1800 Megan Creek Drive

1800 Megan Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Megan Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
GORGEOUS 2014-built Pulte home located near the beautiful Lewisville Lake and Hwy 380! Coveted Paloma Creek corner lot with an open floor plan and beautiful stone elevation. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, beautiful maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. A rich hardwood floor adorns a majority of the bottom floor. This house is walking distance to the elementary school and feeds into a brand new high school. Community amenities include: a pool, dock, jogging & biking trails, clubhouse, and a private lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Megan Creek Drive have any available units?
1800 Megan Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1800 Megan Creek Drive have?
Some of 1800 Megan Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Megan Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Megan Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Megan Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Megan Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1800 Megan Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Megan Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1800 Megan Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Megan Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Megan Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Megan Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1800 Megan Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1800 Megan Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Megan Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Megan Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Megan Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Megan Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

