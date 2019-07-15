1800 Megan Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

GORGEOUS 2014-built Pulte home located near the beautiful Lewisville Lake and Hwy 380! Coveted Paloma Creek corner lot with an open floor plan and beautiful stone elevation. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, beautiful maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. A rich hardwood floor adorns a majority of the bottom floor. This house is walking distance to the elementary school and feeds into a brand new high school. Community amenities include: a pool, dock, jogging & biking trails, clubhouse, and a private lake.