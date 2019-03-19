All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1800 Caney Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1800 Caney Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1800 Caney Creek Drive

1800 Caney Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1800 Caney Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Caney Creek Drive have any available units?
1800 Caney Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1800 Caney Creek Drive have?
Some of 1800 Caney Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Caney Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Caney Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Caney Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Caney Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1800 Caney Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Caney Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1800 Caney Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Caney Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Caney Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1800 Caney Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Caney Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1800 Caney Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Caney Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Caney Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Caney Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Caney Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District