All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1740 Kittyhawk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1740 Kittyhawk Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1740 Kittyhawk Drive

1740 Kittyhawk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1740 Kittyhawk Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fresh white & gray paint accent an open floor plan with large tile in all living & wet areas, laminate in bedrooms. Gorgeous fixtures. Ceiling fans in living & master. Split bedrooms & master bath with dual sinks garden tub, sep. shower. Beautiful kitchen cabinetry, pantry. Separate utility room. Light & bright dining area. Brand new patio. Subdivision has various pools, club house, play ground & bike trails. Elementary school almost in walking distance. Owner pays HOA and is licensed TX real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Kittyhawk Drive have any available units?
1740 Kittyhawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1740 Kittyhawk Drive have?
Some of 1740 Kittyhawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Kittyhawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Kittyhawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Kittyhawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Kittyhawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1740 Kittyhawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Kittyhawk Drive offers parking.
Does 1740 Kittyhawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Kittyhawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Kittyhawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1740 Kittyhawk Drive has a pool.
Does 1740 Kittyhawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1740 Kittyhawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Kittyhawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Kittyhawk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 Kittyhawk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 Kittyhawk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District