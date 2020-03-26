All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:46 AM

1721 Flamingo Drive

1721 Flamingo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Flamingo Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
3 living area, walking distance to Community Pool, David Weekly built, Sunroom. Private Backyard, 12 ft high ceiling, open kitchen, split bedrooms, well cared of. Denton ISD. 3rd Living area can be a study room or playroom. Covered porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Flamingo Drive have any available units?
1721 Flamingo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1721 Flamingo Drive have?
Some of 1721 Flamingo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Flamingo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Flamingo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Flamingo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Flamingo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1721 Flamingo Drive offer parking?
No, 1721 Flamingo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Flamingo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Flamingo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Flamingo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Flamingo Drive has a pool.
Does 1721 Flamingo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1721 Flamingo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Flamingo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Flamingo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Flamingo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 Flamingo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

