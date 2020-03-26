3 living area, walking distance to Community Pool, David Weekly built, Sunroom. Private Backyard, 12 ft high ceiling, open kitchen, split bedrooms, well cared of. Denton ISD. 3rd Living area can be a study room or playroom. Covered porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1721 Flamingo Drive have any available units?
1721 Flamingo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1721 Flamingo Drive have?
Some of 1721 Flamingo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Flamingo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Flamingo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.