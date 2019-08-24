All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:53 AM

1717 ABBY CREEK Drive

1717 Abby Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Abby Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS 2-story Pulte Home* Beautifully appointed w tile Foyer* Study has Fr doors. Bright, open floorplan concept w Family Room opens to spacious, open Kitchen & Breakfast rooms w Granite counter tops, SS appliances in kitchen, large island, SS refrigerator+washer-dryer included. Master BR down with large walk-in closet & nice private bathroom with garden tub & separate shower.*Huge Game Room up + 3 large bedrooms w large WICs. Large room sizes and large walk-in closets. Fenced backyard. Energy efficient. New interior paint. Great nieghborhood with community pool & playground in subdivision. Close to Lake Lewisville. Pet subject to owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

