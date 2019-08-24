1717 ABBY CREEK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS 2-story Pulte Home* Beautifully appointed w tile Foyer* Study has Fr doors. Bright, open floorplan concept w Family Room opens to spacious, open Kitchen & Breakfast rooms w Granite counter tops, SS appliances in kitchen, large island, SS refrigerator+washer-dryer included. Master BR down with large walk-in closet & nice private bathroom with garden tub & separate shower.*Huge Game Room up + 3 large bedrooms w large WICs. Large room sizes and large walk-in closets. Fenced backyard. Energy efficient. New interior paint. Great nieghborhood with community pool & playground in subdivision. Close to Lake Lewisville. Pet subject to owner approval.