Paloma Creek South, TX
1713 Kittyhawk Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

1713 Kittyhawk Drive

1713 Kittyhawk Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Kittyhawk Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Kittyhawk Drive have any available units?
1713 Kittyhawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1713 Kittyhawk Drive have?
Some of 1713 Kittyhawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Kittyhawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Kittyhawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Kittyhawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Kittyhawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1713 Kittyhawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Kittyhawk Drive offers parking.
Does 1713 Kittyhawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Kittyhawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Kittyhawk Drive have a pool?
No, 1713 Kittyhawk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Kittyhawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1713 Kittyhawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Kittyhawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Kittyhawk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Kittyhawk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Kittyhawk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

