1605 Gayla Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home is located in sought after Paloma Creek. Near the lake in a family friendly neighborhood. Upgraded 42 inch cabinets with kitchen island for added convenience. 2 living areas, one with 9 foot ceiling. Large living area upstairs gives added privacy. Winter nights won't feel so cold with wood burning fireplace. Garden tub, dual vanity and separate shower in master bath with huge 14x9 master closet. Secondary bedrooms are all larger than average and home has 2 inch blinds throughout. 4 community pools with hiking trails and playground. Easy access to shopping and highways make this a home that checks all your boxes. Pets allowed on case by case basis.