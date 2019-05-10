All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:46 PM

1605 Gayla Creek Drive

1605 Gayla Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Gayla Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home is located in sought after Paloma Creek. Near the lake in a family friendly neighborhood. Upgraded 42 inch cabinets with kitchen island for added convenience. 2 living areas, one with 9 foot ceiling. Large living area upstairs gives added privacy. Winter nights won't feel so cold with wood burning fireplace. Garden tub, dual vanity and separate shower in master bath with huge 14x9 master closet. Secondary bedrooms are all larger than average and home has 2 inch blinds throughout. 4 community pools with hiking trails and playground. Easy access to shopping and highways make this a home that checks all your boxes. Pets allowed on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Gayla Creek Drive have any available units?
1605 Gayla Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1605 Gayla Creek Drive have?
Some of 1605 Gayla Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Gayla Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Gayla Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Gayla Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Gayla Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Gayla Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1605 Gayla Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Gayla Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Gayla Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Gayla Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1605 Gayla Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1605 Gayla Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Gayla Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Gayla Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Gayla Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Gayla Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Gayla Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

