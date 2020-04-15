All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:26 AM

1432 Christina Creek Drive

1432 Christina Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Christina Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
game room
parking
pool
Don't miss this super clean, like-new 1.5 story on a corner lot with an incredible floor plan! Cute covered porch, Austin stone accents & extended fence line for more yard!. Wood floors from entry to family room! 3 beds down plus Study or Formal Dining. SMART HOME features: Ring Video Doorbell, Security System & Cameras. The kitchen includes ample counter space, breakfast bar, granite counters, gas cooking, island, stainless appliances, open to the breakfast and family rooms. Upstairs offers a large bedroom or game room with on-suite bath and walk-in closet. 4 blocks to the closest park; just 5 blocks to the nearest pool. Dog park, amenity center, greenbelt, trails, 4 pools, 3 clubhouses!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Christina Creek Drive have any available units?
1432 Christina Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1432 Christina Creek Drive have?
Some of 1432 Christina Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Christina Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Christina Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Christina Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 Christina Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1432 Christina Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1432 Christina Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1432 Christina Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 Christina Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Christina Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1432 Christina Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1432 Christina Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1432 Christina Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Christina Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 Christina Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 Christina Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 Christina Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

