1432 Christina Creek Drive

Don't miss this super clean, like-new 1.5 story on a corner lot with an incredible floor plan! Cute covered porch, Austin stone accents & extended fence line for more yard!. Wood floors from entry to family room! 3 beds down plus Study or Formal Dining. SMART HOME features: Ring Video Doorbell, Security System & Cameras. The kitchen includes ample counter space, breakfast bar, granite counters, gas cooking, island, stainless appliances, open to the breakfast and family rooms. Upstairs offers a large bedroom or game room with on-suite bath and walk-in closet. 4 blocks to the closest park; just 5 blocks to the nearest pool. Dog park, amenity center, greenbelt, trails, 4 pools, 3 clubhouses!