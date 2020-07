Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave

Desirable Little Elm Home in Paloma Creek is ready for you to call home! The breathtaking entryway provides sight lines to your spacious Living Room, Eat in Kitchen that keeps you connected while entertaining, and Study with French Doors. Master Suite features a sliding barn door entrance to your Suite Bathroom.

Enjoy nearby Pool, miles of trails, & parks.