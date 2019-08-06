All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1413 Castle Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1413 Castle Creek Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:34 PM

1413 Castle Creek Drive

1413 Castle Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1413 Castle Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive have any available units?
1413 Castle Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
Is 1413 Castle Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Castle Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Castle Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Castle Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Castle Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Castle Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1413 Castle Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1413 Castle Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Castle Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Castle Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District