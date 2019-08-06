Rent Calculator
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1413 Castle Creek Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:34 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1413 Castle Creek Drive
1413 Castle Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1413 Castle Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive have any available units?
1413 Castle Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paloma Creek South, TX
.
Is 1413 Castle Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Castle Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Castle Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Castle Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South
.
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Castle Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Castle Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1413 Castle Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1413 Castle Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Castle Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Castle Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Castle Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
