Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1361 Lake Grove Drive
1361 Lake Grove Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1361 Lake Grove Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful 2019 home ready for you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1361 Lake Grove Drive have any available units?
1361 Lake Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Paloma Creek South, TX
.
What amenities does 1361 Lake Grove Drive have?
Some of 1361 Lake Grove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction.
Amenities section
.
Is 1361 Lake Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Lake Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Lake Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1361 Lake Grove Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South
.
Does 1361 Lake Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1361 Lake Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 1361 Lake Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1361 Lake Grove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Lake Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 1361 Lake Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1361 Lake Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1361 Lake Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Lake Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 Lake Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1361 Lake Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1361 Lake Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
