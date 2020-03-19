Rent Calculator
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1340 Francesca Drive
Last updated March 19 2020
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1340 Francesca Drive
1340 Francesca Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1340 Francesca Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1340 Francesca Drive have any available units?
1340 Francesca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Paloma Creek South, TX
.
What amenities does 1340 Francesca Drive have?
Some of 1340 Francesca Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1340 Francesca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Francesca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Francesca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1340 Francesca Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South
.
Does 1340 Francesca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1340 Francesca Drive offers parking.
Does 1340 Francesca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 Francesca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Francesca Drive have a pool?
No, 1340 Francesca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Francesca Drive have accessible units?
No, 1340 Francesca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Francesca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 Francesca Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 Francesca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 Francesca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
