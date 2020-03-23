All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 23 2020 at 7:53 PM

1324 Renoir Drive

1324 Renoir Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Renoir Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Renoir Drive have any available units?
1324 Renoir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1324 Renoir Drive have?
Some of 1324 Renoir Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Renoir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Renoir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Renoir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Renoir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1324 Renoir Drive offer parking?
No, 1324 Renoir Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Renoir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Renoir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Renoir Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 Renoir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Renoir Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 Renoir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Renoir Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Renoir Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Renoir Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Renoir Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

