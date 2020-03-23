Rent Calculator
Last updated March 23 2020 at 7:53 PM
1324 Renoir Drive
1324 Renoir Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1324 Renoir Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1324 Renoir Drive have any available units?
1324 Renoir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Paloma Creek South, TX
.
What amenities does 1324 Renoir Drive have?
Some of 1324 Renoir Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1324 Renoir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Renoir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Renoir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Renoir Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South
.
Does 1324 Renoir Drive offer parking?
No, 1324 Renoir Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Renoir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Renoir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Renoir Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 Renoir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Renoir Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 Renoir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Renoir Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Renoir Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Renoir Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Renoir Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
