All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1221 Petrel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1221 Petrel Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:47 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1221 Petrel Drive
1221 Petrel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1221 Petrel Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath with gameroom AND study. House has a TON of upgrades including wood floors, stone fireplace, and granite countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1221 Petrel Drive have any available units?
1221 Petrel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paloma Creek South, TX
.
What amenities does 1221 Petrel Drive have?
Some of 1221 Petrel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1221 Petrel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Petrel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Petrel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Petrel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South
.
Does 1221 Petrel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Petrel Drive offers parking.
Does 1221 Petrel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Petrel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Petrel Drive have a pool?
No, 1221 Petrel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Petrel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1221 Petrel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Petrel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Petrel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Petrel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Petrel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
