1025 Lake Grove Drive

Amenities
Lovely 1 story, 3 Bedroom with a study room in the popular Paloma Creek! Fresh paint throughout home and new carpet installed in Jan 2019. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, gas cooktop, granite counter top and breakfast nook. Split bedrooms offer privacy. Master suite overlooks nice size backyard boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Community amenities including walking & bike trails, parks, greenbelts, playground, pools & community center. Easy access to major highways.