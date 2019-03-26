All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 26 2019 at 5:56 PM

1025 Lake Grove Drive

1025 Lake Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Lake Grove Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Lovely 1 story, 3 Bedroom with a study room in the popular Paloma Creek! Fresh paint throughout home and new carpet installed in Jan 2019. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, gas cooktop, granite counter top and breakfast nook. Split bedrooms offer privacy. Master suite overlooks nice size backyard boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Community amenities including walking & bike trails, parks, greenbelts, playground, pools & community center. Easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Lake Grove Drive have any available units?
1025 Lake Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1025 Lake Grove Drive have?
Some of 1025 Lake Grove Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Lake Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Lake Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Lake Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Lake Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1025 Lake Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 1025 Lake Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Lake Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Lake Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Lake Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1025 Lake Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 1025 Lake Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1025 Lake Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Lake Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Lake Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Lake Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Lake Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

