1025 Lake Grove Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Lovely 1 story, 3 Bedroom with a study room in the popular Paloma Creek! Fresh paint throughout home and new carpet installed in Jan 2019. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, gas cooktop, granite counter top and breakfast nook. Split bedrooms offer privacy. Master suite overlooks nice size backyard boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Community amenities including walking & bike trails, parks, greenbelts, playground, pools & community center. Easy access to major highways.