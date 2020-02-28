Rent Calculator
All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:54 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard
1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedrooms 2 baths,home , Granite counter top in kitchen , stainless steel appliance,nice floor plan, vacant and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard have any available units?
1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paloma Creek South, TX
.
What amenities does 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard have?
Some of 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South
.
Does 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
