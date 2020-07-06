Rent Calculator
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:18 PM

1005 Lake Woodland Drive
1005 Lake Woodland Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1005 Lake Woodland Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 Lake Woodland Drive have any available units?
1005 Lake Woodland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paloma Creek South, TX
.
What amenities does 1005 Lake Woodland Drive have?
Some of 1005 Lake Woodland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1005 Lake Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Lake Woodland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Lake Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Lake Woodland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South
.
Does 1005 Lake Woodland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Lake Woodland Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 Lake Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Lake Woodland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Lake Woodland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Lake Woodland Drive has a pool.
Does 1005 Lake Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Lake Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Lake Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Lake Woodland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Lake Woodland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Lake Woodland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
