Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:16 AM

181 E Canton Street

181 E Canton St · No Longer Available
Location

181 E Canton St, Palmer, TX 75152

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Brick Home, 3/2, With Open Floorplan in Palmer TX - You will love this updated brick home with a big open floor plan. Come home to an efficient, clean home ready for move in. You'll love the quiet street and friendly neighborhood! Put this on your must see list, because it will rent very fast! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE3921396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 E Canton Street have any available units?
181 E Canton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmer, TX.
What amenities does 181 E Canton Street have?
Some of 181 E Canton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 E Canton Street currently offering any rent specials?
181 E Canton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 E Canton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 E Canton Street is pet friendly.
Does 181 E Canton Street offer parking?
No, 181 E Canton Street does not offer parking.
Does 181 E Canton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 E Canton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 E Canton Street have a pool?
No, 181 E Canton Street does not have a pool.
Does 181 E Canton Street have accessible units?
No, 181 E Canton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 181 E Canton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 E Canton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 E Canton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 181 E Canton Street has units with air conditioning.

