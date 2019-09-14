181 E Canton Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Beautiful Brick Home, 3/2, With Open Floorplan in Palmer TX - You will love this updated brick home with a big open floor plan. Come home to an efficient, clean home ready for move in. You'll love the quiet street and friendly neighborhood! Put this on your must see list, because it will rent very fast! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.



(RLNE3921396)