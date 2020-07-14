Willow Creek Apartment Homes.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $200.00 (1 bedroom) $300.00 (2 bedroom) $400.00 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Trash $11; Pest Control $5; Asset $12
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 35 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot.