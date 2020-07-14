All apartments in Palestine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Willow Creek Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
100 Damon Allen Way · (903) 207-5117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

100 Damon Allen Way, Palestine, TX 75801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6203 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

Unit 6202 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

Unit 6204 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willow Creek Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
accessible
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
Come home to the new standard of luxury living in Palestine, TX at Willow Creek Apartments. We take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable while offering the finest amenities and a welcoming community atmosphere. Perfectly located in the peaceful community of Palestine, Willow Creek is in the ideal location close to Loop 256 and Hwy 287. Take some time to explore Davey Dogwood Park or check out the shops in historic old town Palestine. The best that Palestine has to offer is just around the corner when you call Willow Creek home.

Choose Willow Creek Apartments in Palestine, TX and experience unrivaled comfort and convenience. Find out why our residents love coming home to Willow Creek when you come tour our community today!

(RLNE5145102)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $200.00 (1 bedroom) $300.00 (2 bedroom) $400.00 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Trash $11; Pest Control $5; Asset $12
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 35 lb weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Willow Creek Apartment Homes have any available units?
Willow Creek Apartment Homes has 16 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Willow Creek Apartment Homes have?
Some of Willow Creek Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow Creek Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Willow Creek Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willow Creek Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Willow Creek Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Willow Creek Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Willow Creek Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Willow Creek Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willow Creek Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow Creek Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Willow Creek Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Willow Creek Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Willow Creek Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Willow Creek Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willow Creek Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Willow Creek Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Willow Creek Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.

