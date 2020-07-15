Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated oven range Property Amenities accessible business center carport gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Oakwood Village Apartments located in Orange, Texas, offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments, with comfortable and convenient amenities. Our location is ideal for any resident! We are only minutes from Lamar State College and I-10. We also have many dining options located very close to our community including Chilies, Subway, and Carl’s Jr, Sonic, Mazitos and more. Within minutes you can be relaxing at Lake Charles, Port Author and all Beaumont has to offer as well! Come home to a quiet community with an inviting pool, mature trees, an excellent staff and the comfy feeling you crave. Come home today to Oakwood Village.