Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Oakwood Village

1521 N 37th St · (202) 902-7510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX 77630

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 151 · Avail. Jul 31

$613

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$633

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 157 · Avail. Aug 20

$653

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 290 · Avail. Jul 31

$729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 271 · Avail. Jul 31

$749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 287 · Avail. Jul 24

$749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakwood Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Oakwood Village Apartments located in Orange, Texas, offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments, with comfortable and convenient amenities. Our location is ideal for any resident! We are only minutes from Lamar State College and I-10. We also have many dining options located very close to our community including Chilies, Subway, and Carl’s Jr, Sonic, Mazitos and more. Within minutes you can be relaxing at Lake Charles, Port Author and all Beaumont has to offer as well! Come home to a quiet community with an inviting pool, mature trees, an excellent staff and the comfy feeling you crave. Come home today to Oakwood Village.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakwood Village have any available units?
Oakwood Village has 9 units available starting at $613 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oakwood Village have?
Some of Oakwood Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakwood Village currently offering any rent specials?
Oakwood Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakwood Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakwood Village is pet friendly.
Does Oakwood Village offer parking?
Yes, Oakwood Village offers parking.
Does Oakwood Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oakwood Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakwood Village have a pool?
Yes, Oakwood Village has a pool.
Does Oakwood Village have accessible units?
Yes, Oakwood Village has accessible units.
Does Oakwood Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakwood Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Oakwood Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oakwood Village has units with air conditioning.
