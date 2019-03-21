All apartments in Olmos Park
527 THELMA DR
527 THELMA DR

527 Thelma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

527 Thelma Drive, Olmos Park, TX 78212

Amenities

patio / balcony
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
VERY DESIRABLE LOCATION IN OLMOS PARK. ALAMO HEIGHTS ISD. BEAUTIFUL (3) BR, (2 1/2) BATH WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND MATURE TREES AND CHARMING COURTYARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

