Home
/
Olmos Park, TX
/
527 THELMA DR
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
527 THELMA DR
527 Thelma Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
527 Thelma Drive, Olmos Park, TX 78212
Amenities
patio / balcony
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
VERY DESIRABLE LOCATION IN OLMOS PARK. ALAMO HEIGHTS ISD. BEAUTIFUL (3) BR, (2 1/2) BATH WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND MATURE TREES AND CHARMING COURTYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 527 THELMA DR have any available units?
527 THELMA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Olmos Park, TX
.
Is 527 THELMA DR currently offering any rent specials?
527 THELMA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 THELMA DR pet-friendly?
No, 527 THELMA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Olmos Park
.
Does 527 THELMA DR offer parking?
No, 527 THELMA DR does not offer parking.
Does 527 THELMA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 THELMA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 THELMA DR have a pool?
No, 527 THELMA DR does not have a pool.
Does 527 THELMA DR have accessible units?
No, 527 THELMA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 527 THELMA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 THELMA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 THELMA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 THELMA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
