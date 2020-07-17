All apartments in Olmos Park
Find more places like 1045 Shook Ave #169R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olmos Park, TX
/
1045 Shook Ave #169R
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1045 Shook Ave #169R

1045 Shook Avenue · (210) 325-8975 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1045 Shook Avenue, Olmos Park, TX 78212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1045 Shook Ave #169R · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Cozy 2 BR / 2 BR Condo located in highly desirable Olmos Park - Wonderful 2 BR / 2 BR Condo has been recently updated w/ some modern touches including beautiful wood flooring through out. Kitchen has updated counter tops & the fridge, microwave, dishwasher, & range are included! Beautiful balcony secluded w/ mature trees, perfect for a morning cup of coffee. Amenities include pool access & clubhouse is available to reserve, perfect for entertaining! Less than 3 miles from Brackenridge Park, Trinity, & Incarnate Word!

(RLNE4206499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Shook Ave #169R have any available units?
1045 Shook Ave #169R has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1045 Shook Ave #169R have?
Some of 1045 Shook Ave #169R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Shook Ave #169R currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Shook Ave #169R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Shook Ave #169R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Shook Ave #169R is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Shook Ave #169R offer parking?
Yes, 1045 Shook Ave #169R offers parking.
Does 1045 Shook Ave #169R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 Shook Ave #169R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Shook Ave #169R have a pool?
Yes, 1045 Shook Ave #169R has a pool.
Does 1045 Shook Ave #169R have accessible units?
No, 1045 Shook Ave #169R does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Shook Ave #169R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 Shook Ave #169R has units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 Shook Ave #169R have units with air conditioning?
No, 1045 Shook Ave #169R does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1045 Shook Ave #169R?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kirby, TXTimberwood Park, TXHelotes, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity