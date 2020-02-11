102 E MANDALAY DR A

Amenities

102 E. Mandalay Dr. Unit A, San Antonio, TX. 78212 - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs apartment. Includes stove and refrigerator. Please verify schools if important. Tenant also responsible for $40/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



