Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

102 E MANDALAY DR A

102 E Mandalay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

102 E Mandalay Dr, Olmos Park, TX 78212

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
102 E. Mandalay Dr. Unit A, San Antonio, TX. 78212 - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs apartment. Includes stove and refrigerator. Please verify schools if important. Tenant also responsible for $40/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE5362423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 E MANDALAY DR A have any available units?
102 E MANDALAY DR A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olmos Park, TX.
Is 102 E MANDALAY DR A currently offering any rent specials?
102 E MANDALAY DR A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E MANDALAY DR A pet-friendly?
No, 102 E MANDALAY DR A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olmos Park.
Does 102 E MANDALAY DR A offer parking?
No, 102 E MANDALAY DR A does not offer parking.
Does 102 E MANDALAY DR A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 E MANDALAY DR A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E MANDALAY DR A have a pool?
No, 102 E MANDALAY DR A does not have a pool.
Does 102 E MANDALAY DR A have accessible units?
No, 102 E MANDALAY DR A does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E MANDALAY DR A have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 E MANDALAY DR A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 E MANDALAY DR A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 E MANDALAY DR A has units with air conditioning.
