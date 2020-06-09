100 El Prado #201

Amenities
OLMOS PARK 2-BEDROOM CONDO - Beautiful 2 Bedoom Condo Unit at El Prado Condominiums * Quiet Community w/ Great Amenities, Controlled Access & Assigned Garage Parking * Unit Features Tile & Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Fresh Neutral Paint * Spacious Kitchen Complete w/ Appliances, Stackable Washer/Dryer All Included * Wet Bar in Living Room * Walk-In Closet in Master * Great Storage Space * Community Pool w/ Mature Landscaping * Pets Case-by-Case, No Cats * Reserved Parking, Elevator Available from Garage * Tenant Pays Gas/Electric Only
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3732662)