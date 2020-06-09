100 El Prado #201

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

OLMOS PARK 2-BEDROOM CONDO - Beautiful 2 Bedoom Condo Unit at El Prado Condominiums * Quiet Community w/ Great Amenities, Controlled Access & Assigned Garage Parking * Unit Features Tile & Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Fresh Neutral Paint * Spacious Kitchen Complete w/ Appliances, Stackable Washer/Dryer All Included * Wet Bar in Living Room * Walk-In Closet in Master * Great Storage Space * Community Pool w/ Mature Landscaping * Pets Case-by-Case, No Cats * Reserved Parking, Elevator Available from Garage * Tenant Pays Gas/Electric Only



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3732662)