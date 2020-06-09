All apartments in Olmos Park
Find more places like 100 El Prado #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olmos Park, TX
/
100 El Prado #201
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

100 El Prado #201

100 West El Prado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

100 West El Prado Drive, Olmos Park, TX 78212

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
OLMOS PARK 2-BEDROOM CONDO - Beautiful 2 Bedoom Condo Unit at El Prado Condominiums * Quiet Community w/ Great Amenities, Controlled Access & Assigned Garage Parking * Unit Features Tile & Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Fresh Neutral Paint * Spacious Kitchen Complete w/ Appliances, Stackable Washer/Dryer All Included * Wet Bar in Living Room * Walk-In Closet in Master * Great Storage Space * Community Pool w/ Mature Landscaping * Pets Case-by-Case, No Cats * Reserved Parking, Elevator Available from Garage * Tenant Pays Gas/Electric Only

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3732662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 El Prado #201 have any available units?
100 El Prado #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olmos Park, TX.
What amenities does 100 El Prado #201 have?
Some of 100 El Prado #201's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 El Prado #201 currently offering any rent specials?
100 El Prado #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 El Prado #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 El Prado #201 is pet friendly.
Does 100 El Prado #201 offer parking?
Yes, 100 El Prado #201 offers parking.
Does 100 El Prado #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 El Prado #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 El Prado #201 have a pool?
Yes, 100 El Prado #201 has a pool.
Does 100 El Prado #201 have accessible units?
No, 100 El Prado #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 El Prado #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 El Prado #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 El Prado #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 El Prado #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Olmos Park Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University