Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

University Gardens

4801 Oakwood Dr · (432) 535-5269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4801 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX 79761

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1406 · Avail. Sep 7

$886

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 0505 · Avail. now

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 0501 · Avail. Aug 14

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0107 · Avail. now

$878

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 0305 · Avail. Aug 24

$958

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 0405 · Avail. Jul 25

$958

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Gardens.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
Introducing University Gardens Apartments—where your comfort always comes first. From our dedicated Spanish speaking staff to our elegant one, two, and three-bedroom layouts, our pet-friendly apartments in Odessa, TX offer what you need to lead a carefree lifestyle.

When at home, leave your car in our parking lot, then unwind on our sundeck, or better yet, go for a swim in our refreshing swimming pool. If you ever need anything, just ask our staff; they’ll be glad to help you close a short-term lease, offer 24-hour emergency maintenance, and take care of your packages. As for our apartments, they have a welcoming ambiance, which is perfect after a busy day. Snug or spacious, our floor plans are designed to bring comfort to new levels, boasting fully-equipped kitchens, quaint living rooms, intimate dining areas, and plenty of storage space. Select units also have a balcony and a charming wood-burning fireplace.

The best part of all: excitement is only minutes away. Enjoy living close

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 ( 1 bedroom) $300 (2/3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Gardens have any available units?
University Gardens has 23 units available starting at $878 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does University Gardens have?
Some of University Gardens's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
University Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, University Gardens is pet friendly.
Does University Gardens offer parking?
Yes, University Gardens offers parking.
Does University Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, University Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does University Gardens have a pool?
Yes, University Gardens has a pool.
Does University Gardens have accessible units?
No, University Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does University Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does University Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, University Gardens has units with air conditioning.
