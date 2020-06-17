Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access

Introducing University Gardens Apartments—where your comfort always comes first. From our dedicated Spanish speaking staff to our elegant one, two, and three-bedroom layouts, our pet-friendly apartments in Odessa, TX offer what you need to lead a carefree lifestyle.



When at home, leave your car in our parking lot, then unwind on our sundeck, or better yet, go for a swim in our refreshing swimming pool. If you ever need anything, just ask our staff; they’ll be glad to help you close a short-term lease, offer 24-hour emergency maintenance, and take care of your packages. As for our apartments, they have a welcoming ambiance, which is perfect after a busy day. Snug or spacious, our floor plans are designed to bring comfort to new levels, boasting fully-equipped kitchens, quaint living rooms, intimate dining areas, and plenty of storage space. Select units also have a balcony and a charming wood-burning fireplace.



The best part of all: excitement is only minutes away. Enjoy living close