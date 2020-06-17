All apartments in Odessa
The Paddocks
The Paddocks

2100 E 10th St · (432) 289-5921
Location

2100 E 10th St, Odessa, TX 79761

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2113-18 · Avail. now

$1,040

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 2115-10 · Avail. now

$1,040

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 2113-17 · Avail. now

$1,040

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Paddocks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
Welcome to The Paddocks Apartments!

You work hard. You should live easy.

How do you feel when you walk through the door to your home after a long day at work? We know how hard the citizens of Odessa work, so we try to work just as hard on improving their experience at home. Thats how we at The Paddocks do business. We pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a community that our residents are proud to be a part of by following one simple mantra: Just do the right thing.

The right thing, as far as were concerned, starts by offering beautiful apartment homes and by employing a staff that is trustworthy, dependable, and responsive to your needs. Take a look around our page. You'll find property photos, floor plans, a list of amenities, contact information, and much, much more.

We sweat the detailsbecause the details matter. Give us a call. Its about time that you love where you live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants: $50; Couple Applicants: $75
Deposit: One Bedroom: $400
Move-in Fees: Administration Fee: $75
Additional: Trash: $18/montly, Trash Admin: $3/monthly, Pest Control: $5/monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
restrictions: Akita; Alaskan Malamute; Chow Chow; Doberman German Shepherd; Great Dane; Husky; Irish Wolf Hound; Keeshond; Mastiff; Miniature Pinscher ;Pit Bull; Pit Bull Terrier; Rottweiler St Bernard Wolf Hybrids

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Paddocks have any available units?
The Paddocks has 20 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Paddocks have?
Some of The Paddocks's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Paddocks currently offering any rent specials?
The Paddocks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Paddocks pet-friendly?
Yes, The Paddocks is pet friendly.
Does The Paddocks offer parking?
Yes, The Paddocks offers parking.
Does The Paddocks have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Paddocks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Paddocks have a pool?
No, The Paddocks does not have a pool.
Does The Paddocks have accessible units?
No, The Paddocks does not have accessible units.
Does The Paddocks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Paddocks has units with dishwashers.
Does The Paddocks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Paddocks has units with air conditioning.
