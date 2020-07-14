Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave recently renovated bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access package receiving carport online portal

Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware. You will love our large over-the-counter microwave with white energy efficient appliances. Our swimming pool is available for relaxing or exercising, as well as, we offer a 24-hour fitness center and business center. Dorado Ranch is close to shopping, dining, and allows immediate access to Highway 191. Look no further! Dorado Ranch is the only place that you will want to call home.