Dorado Ranch

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $15/month, Pest control: $3/month, Admin fee: $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Other. Garages available for rent, carports located throughout community, and open guest parking available. 1 carport per lease, open lot, garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: $50/month per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.