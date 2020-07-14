All apartments in Odessa
Dorado Ranch

3601 Faudree Rd · (432) 741-3493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
15% OFF RENT special for preferred employers and 4-6 WEEKS FREE on select units! Call for details.
Location

3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX 79765

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 636 · Avail. Aug 6

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 736 · Avail. Sep 29

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 733 · Avail. Jul 18

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 436 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 426 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 1121 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

See 22+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dorado Ranch.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
carport
online portal
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware. You will love our large over-the-counter microwave with white energy efficient appliances. Our swimming pool is available for relaxing or exercising, as well as, we offer a 24-hour fitness center and business center. Dorado Ranch is close to shopping, dining, and allows immediate access to Highway 191. Look no further! Dorado Ranch is the only place that you will want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $15/month, Pest control: $3/month, Admin fee: $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Other. Garages available for rent, carports located throughout community, and open guest parking available. 1 carport per lease, open lot, garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: $50/month per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dorado Ranch have any available units?
Dorado Ranch has 45 units available starting at $904 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dorado Ranch have?
Some of Dorado Ranch's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dorado Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Dorado Ranch is offering the following rent specials: 15% OFF RENT special for preferred employers and 4-6 WEEKS FREE on select units! Call for details.
Is Dorado Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Dorado Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Dorado Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Dorado Ranch offers parking.
Does Dorado Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dorado Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dorado Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Dorado Ranch has a pool.
Does Dorado Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Dorado Ranch has accessible units.
Does Dorado Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, Dorado Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Dorado Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dorado Ranch has units with air conditioning.
