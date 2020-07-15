Rent Calculator
Home
/
Odessa, TX
/
823 E 16th St
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
823 E 16th St
823 East 16th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
823 East 16th Street, Odessa, TX 79761
Amenities
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROM 2 BATH NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM REFRIGERATED WINDOW UNITS STORAGE IN THE BACK PRICED RIGHT!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 823 E 16th St have any available units?
823 E 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Odessa, TX
.
Is 823 E 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
823 E 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 E 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 823 E 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Odessa
.
Does 823 E 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 823 E 16th St offers parking.
Does 823 E 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 E 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 E 16th St have a pool?
No, 823 E 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 823 E 16th St have accessible units?
No, 823 E 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 823 E 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 E 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 E 16th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 E 16th St does not have units with air conditioning.
