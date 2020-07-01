All apartments in Odessa
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

6928 King Ranch

6928 King Ranch Rd · (432) 333-9406
Location

6928 King Ranch Rd, Odessa, TX 79765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6928 King Ranch · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease - 6928 King Ranch - Newer construction 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Lots of extras including crown molding, high ceilings, 2 car garage, fenced yard, huge master closet, double sinks, shower & tub. A must see.

Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Please stop by the office at any time to check out keys to view the rental property and start your application process.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2369051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6928 King Ranch have any available units?
6928 King Ranch has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6928 King Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
6928 King Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6928 King Ranch pet-friendly?
No, 6928 King Ranch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 6928 King Ranch offer parking?
Yes, 6928 King Ranch offers parking.
Does 6928 King Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6928 King Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6928 King Ranch have a pool?
No, 6928 King Ranch does not have a pool.
Does 6928 King Ranch have accessible units?
No, 6928 King Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does 6928 King Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, 6928 King Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6928 King Ranch have units with air conditioning?
No, 6928 King Ranch does not have units with air conditioning.
