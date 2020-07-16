Great single family home with large shop! - This updated home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a second living room that would be a great came room. This property also has a large shop with alley access and a nice covered patio.
(RLNE5126295)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4212 Clover have any available units?
4212 Clover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, TX.
Is 4212 Clover currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Clover is not currently offering any rent specials.