Odessa, TX
4212 Clover
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4212 Clover

4212 Clover Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Clover Avenue, Odessa, TX 79762

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Great single family home with large shop! - This updated home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a second living room that would be a great came room. This property also has a large shop with alley access and a nice covered patio.

(RLNE5126295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Clover have any available units?
4212 Clover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, TX.
Is 4212 Clover currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Clover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Clover pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Clover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 4212 Clover offer parking?
No, 4212 Clover does not offer parking.
Does 4212 Clover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Clover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Clover have a pool?
No, 4212 Clover does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Clover have accessible units?
No, 4212 Clover does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Clover have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 Clover does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 Clover have units with air conditioning?
No, 4212 Clover does not have units with air conditioning.
