Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3819 Englewood Circle
3819 Englewood Cir
·
No Longer Available
Location
3819 Englewood Cir, Odessa, TX 79762
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1 Month Free!
Tel: 432-897-0555
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3819 Englewood Circle have any available units?
3819 Englewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Odessa, TX
.
What amenities does 3819 Englewood Circle have?
Some of 3819 Englewood Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3819 Englewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Englewood Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Englewood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 Englewood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3819 Englewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3819 Englewood Circle does offer parking.
Does 3819 Englewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Englewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Englewood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3819 Englewood Circle has a pool.
Does 3819 Englewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 3819 Englewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Englewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 Englewood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3819 Englewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3819 Englewood Circle has units with air conditioning.
