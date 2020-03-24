Rent Calculator
Odessa, TX
3625 N Tom Green Ave
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3625 N Tom Green Ave
3625 North Tom Green Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3625 North Tom Green Avenue, Odessa, TX 79762
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
79762 - Nice
(RLNE5676957)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3625 N Tom Green Ave have any available units?
3625 N Tom Green Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Odessa, TX
.
Is 3625 N Tom Green Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3625 N Tom Green Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 N Tom Green Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3625 N Tom Green Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Odessa
.
Does 3625 N Tom Green Ave offer parking?
No, 3625 N Tom Green Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3625 N Tom Green Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 N Tom Green Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 N Tom Green Ave have a pool?
No, 3625 N Tom Green Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3625 N Tom Green Ave have accessible units?
No, 3625 N Tom Green Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 N Tom Green Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 N Tom Green Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 N Tom Green Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 N Tom Green Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
