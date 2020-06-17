1804 E 14th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location. All appliances included. Large yard. Deposit equals to one month's rent. Pets ok with a non-refundable deposit. Note: There is an tenant-occupied attached efficiency apartment that shares the backyard.