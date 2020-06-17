All apartments in Odessa
1804 E 14th St
1804 E 14th St

1804 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1804 East 14th Street, Odessa, TX 79761

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location. All appliances included. Large yard. Deposit equals to one month's rent. Pets ok with a non-refundable deposit. Note: There is an tenant-occupied attached efficiency apartment that shares the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1804 E 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, TX.
Some of 1804 E 14th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1804 E 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 1804 E 14th St is pet friendly.
Yes, 1804 E 14th St offers parking.
No, 1804 E 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 1804 E 14th St does not have a pool.
No, 1804 E 14th St does not have accessible units.
No, 1804 E 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 1804 E 14th St does not have units with air conditioning.
