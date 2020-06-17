Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location. All appliances included. Large yard. Deposit equals to one month's rent. Pets ok with a non-refundable deposit. Note: There is an tenant-occupied attached efficiency apartment that shares the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1804 E 14th St have any available units?
1804 E 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, TX.
What amenities does 1804 E 14th St have?
Some of 1804 E 14th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 E 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1804 E 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 E 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 E 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 1804 E 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 1804 E 14th St offers parking.
Does 1804 E 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 E 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 E 14th St have a pool?
No, 1804 E 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 1804 E 14th St have accessible units?
No, 1804 E 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 E 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 E 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 E 14th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 E 14th St does not have units with air conditioning.