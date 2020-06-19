Sign Up
All apartments in Odessa
Find more places like
1422 French Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Odessa, TX
/
1422 French Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM
Check Availability
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1422 French Ave
1422 French Avenue
·
(432) 553-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1422 French Avenue, Odessa, TX 79761
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$2,200
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 3 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1422 French Ave have any available units?
1422 French Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1422 French Ave have?
Some of 1422 French Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1422 French Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1422 French Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 French Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1422 French Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Odessa
.
Does 1422 French Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1422 French Ave does offer parking.
Does 1422 French Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 French Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 French Ave have a pool?
No, 1422 French Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1422 French Ave have accessible units?
No, 1422 French Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 French Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 French Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 French Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 French Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
