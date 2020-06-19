All apartments in Odessa
Find more places like
1422 French Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odessa, TX
/
1422 French Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

1422 French Ave

1422 French Avenue · (432) 553-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Odessa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1422 French Avenue, Odessa, TX 79761

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1422 French Ave have any available units?
1422 French Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1422 French Ave have?
Some of 1422 French Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 French Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1422 French Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 French Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1422 French Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 1422 French Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1422 French Ave does offer parking.
Does 1422 French Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 French Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 French Ave have a pool?
No, 1422 French Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1422 French Ave have accessible units?
No, 1422 French Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 French Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 French Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 French Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 French Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr
Odessa, TX 79765
Alturas Eleventh
2828 E 11th St
Odessa, TX 79761
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St
Odessa, TX 79762
Alturas Penbrook
3965 Penbrook St
Odessa, TX 79762
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr
Odessa, TX 79761
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd
Odessa, TX 79765
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St
Odessa, TX 79762
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd
Odessa, TX 79765

Similar Pages

Odessa 1 BedroomsOdessa 2 BedroomsOdessa Apartments with ParkingOdessa Dog Friendly ApartmentsOdessa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Midland, TXAndrews, TXMonahans, TXWest Odessa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas of the Permian BasinMidland College