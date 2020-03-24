All apartments in Odessa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1405 Sandlewood

1405 Sandalwood Ln · (432) 333-9406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1405 Sandalwood Ln, Odessa, TX 79761

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1405 Sandlewood · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For Lease - 1405 Sandalwood Odessa, TX - 1405 Sandalwood is a charming centrally located home. Home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a 2 car garage. Home is complete with central air and heat and a fenced in backyard.

Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Please stop by the office at any time to check out keys to view the rental property and start your application process.

(RLNE5747825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Sandlewood have any available units?
1405 Sandlewood has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1405 Sandlewood currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Sandlewood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Sandlewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Sandlewood is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Sandlewood offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Sandlewood does offer parking.
Does 1405 Sandlewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Sandlewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Sandlewood have a pool?
No, 1405 Sandlewood does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Sandlewood have accessible units?
No, 1405 Sandlewood does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Sandlewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Sandlewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Sandlewood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1405 Sandlewood has units with air conditioning.
