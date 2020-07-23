All apartments in Odessa
1403 e 18th
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1403 e 18th

1403 East 18th Street · (432) 333-9406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1403 East 18th Street, Odessa, TX 79761

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1403 e 18th · Avail. now

$2,000

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
For lease - 1403 e 18th - Beat the Texas heat in the sparkling swimming pool that is an added bonus with this gorgeous home. Centrally located in Odessa. Home is over 2000 sq ftt, 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living areas and covered parking.

Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Please stop by the office at any time to check out keys to view the rental property and start your application process.

(RLNE5968238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 e 18th have any available units?
1403 e 18th has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1403 e 18th currently offering any rent specials?
1403 e 18th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 e 18th pet-friendly?
No, 1403 e 18th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 1403 e 18th offer parking?
Yes, 1403 e 18th offers parking.
Does 1403 e 18th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 e 18th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 e 18th have a pool?
Yes, 1403 e 18th has a pool.
Does 1403 e 18th have accessible units?
No, 1403 e 18th does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 e 18th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 e 18th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 e 18th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 e 18th does not have units with air conditioning.
