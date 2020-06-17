Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Odessa
Find more places like
1335 Coronado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Odessa, TX
/
1335 Coronado
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1335 Coronado
1335 Coronado Avenue
·
(432) 296-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Odessa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1335 Coronado Avenue, Odessa, TX 79763
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,600
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and Clean west side neighborhood. New Paint and flooring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1335 Coronado have any available units?
1335 Coronado has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1335 Coronado have?
Some of 1335 Coronado's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1335 Coronado currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Coronado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Coronado pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Coronado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Odessa
.
Does 1335 Coronado offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Coronado does offer parking.
Does 1335 Coronado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Coronado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Coronado have a pool?
No, 1335 Coronado does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Coronado have accessible units?
No, 1335 Coronado does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Coronado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Coronado has units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 Coronado have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 Coronado does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr
Odessa, TX 79765
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St
Odessa, TX 79762
Alturas Penbrook
3965 Penbrook St
Odessa, TX 79762
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191
Odessa, TX 79762
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road
Odessa, TX 79765
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St
Odessa, TX 79762
University Gardens
4801 Oakwood Dr
Odessa, TX 79761
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd
Odessa, TX 79765
Similar Pages
Odessa 1 Bedrooms
Odessa 2 Bedrooms
Odessa Apartments with Parking
Odessa Dog Friendly Apartments
Odessa Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Midland, TX
Andrews, TX
Monahans, TX
West Odessa, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin
Midland College